Three Kyrgyzstanis tested positive for coronavirus in Pakistan

Three more Kyrgyzstanis tested positive for coronavirus in Abbottabad city, Pakistan. The Republican Emergency Response Center for combatting coronavirus of Kyrgyzstan reported with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to preliminary information, they together with other six Kyrgyzstanis stayed in Abbottabad with a purpose of religious missionary work — daawat. One of the patients was hospitalized, a family member — also infected with coronavirus — is next to him. The third citizen is under the supervision of doctors in the quarantine zone. Their condition is assessed as stable.

The above-mentioned citizens are not registered with the Consular Department of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Islamabad; they did not apply to the Embassy for assistance.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus facts in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1,900 people contacted the infected. Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units, two of them are in critical condition on mechanical ventilation.
