Visa and migration issues discussed at MFA with Pakistan’s Ambassador

Director of the Consular Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan (MFA), Seitek Zhumakadyr uulu, held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Pakistan, Altamash Wazir Khan, the ministry’s press service reported.

The sides discussed issues of Kyrgyzstan — Pakistan cooperation in the consular sphere, including visa processing and other aspects of visa and migration interaction.

Particular attention was paid to coordination in efforts to protect the rights of citizens of both countries, the statement says.