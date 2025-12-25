17:52
Over 21 tons of Pakistani beef denied entry to Kyrgyzstan at Torugart checkpoint

At the Torugart border veterinary control checkpoint in Kyrgyzstan’s Naryn region, 21,800 kilograms of beef transported from Pakistan via China were denied entry into the country, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

According to the ministry, the shipment was inspected by border veterinary control officers. The inspection revealed violations of the veterinary and sanitary requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union. In particular, the accompanying veterinary documents did not meet established standards, and veterinary and sanitary regulations for meat transportation were breached.

As a result of the inspection, the officers drew up the relevant return reports, and the shipment was sent back through Torugart checkpoint.
link: https://24.kg/english/356089/
views: 83
