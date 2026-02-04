KR's economy grows, people come: Pakistan's Ambassador on migration, partnership

Ambassador of Pakistan to Kyrgyzstan, Altamash Wazir Khan, spoke in an exclusive interview with 24.kg news agency about the inflow of Pakistani nationals to the country, investments, the strong potential of bilateral relations, and why human ties matter more than bare statistics.

— Mr. Ambassador, how many citizens of Pakistan are currently in Kyrgyzstan?

— According to our data, about 12,000 people. But to be honest, I do not fully trust these figures. I trust the data of the Kyrgyz Republic more, because government agencies know exactly how many Pakistanis crossed the border this year, how many are currently in the country, and how many have already left. The difference is around 3,000 people, so overall we are talking about approximately 15,000 Pakistani citizens.

About 10,000 of them are students. Most, if not all, are studying at medical schools. Around 5,000 belong to other categories. Approximately 4,000 are workers. The rest are businesspeople; there are also investors, although only a few large ones yet.

— You mentioned investments. How significant are Pakistani investments in Kyrgyzstan’s economy?

— Overall, Pakistani investments can be estimated at around $200–300 million. These are mostly small investors with projects of up to $10 million.

However, there have recently been positive developments. One major Pakistani investor has begun construction of an oil products processing plant in southern Kyrgyzstan with a budget of about $400 million. Construction has already started, and engineers from Pakistan have arrived. Building such a large-scale facility may take around two years. Possibly, by 2029 the plant will already be operational.

— In recent years, there has been a very noticeable inflow of citizens of Pakistan into Kyrgyzstan. People are coming not individually, but in groups. What do you associate this process with?

— I think the main reason is Kyrgyzstan’s very rapid economic growth. When GDP grows at such rates, it means there are jobs, business opportunities, and investments.

In addition, many Kyrgyzstanis, after gaining some experience, leave to work in Russia or Kazakhstan, where salaries are higher. This creates a labor shortage within the country and a need to attract workers from other states.

— Does that mean foreign workers are willing to work for lower wages than locals?

— I think so. If Kyrgyzstanis agreed to work, say, not for $500 but for $300, entrepreneurs would hire them. But many want around $1,000, and such salaries are more often paid in Russia.

Pakistanis, on the other hand, are willing to work for $500 and come to fill this niche. In this way, they help address the labor shortage.

— Are the main sectors of employment construction and the garment industry?

— Yes, they are. According to my data, about 95 percent of Pakistanis work in these two sectors. And I often hear from local entrepreneurs that Pakistanis are very good workers.

They can work nine hours a day, and if one more hour of overtime is added, they do not demand extra pay.

And tailoring is truly an art. I don’t know if it’s genetic or not, but Pakistanis are good at sewing. It’s not just about sitting at a sewing machine. You need to know how to cut properly, feel the shape, and understand the fabric.

There is also a growing demand for wood specialists — furniture making and carpentry. Kyrgyz entrepreneurs have asked us to consider the possibility of bringing in about 100 workers from Pakistan. I have sent the relevant request and suggested starting on a small scale.

— Why do students from Pakistan mainly choose medical schools in Kyrgyzstan?

— The reason is simple — cost and accessibility of education. In Pakistan, studying at private medical schools is three times more expensive than in Kyrgyzstan. In addition, admission is very difficult. There is a complex national exam and very high competition.

In public medical schools in Pakistan, tuition costs about $100 per month, but only 30–40 percent of applicants are admitted. Private schools charge around $20,000–22,000 per year.

In Kyrgyzstan, there are higher education institutions where tuition is about $7,000 per year, and others where it is only $1,500. On average, it is around $5,000. That is a three-fourfold difference.

— How do you assess the contribution of Pakistani citizens to Kyrgyzstan’s economy?

— Honestly, I do not look at this purely from an economic perspective. As an ambassador, other things are more important to me — human connections, mutual understanding, and culture.

Yes, if about 10,000 students pay around $6,000 a year, that brings about $60 million to Kyrgyzstan. If 3,000–4,000 workers earn an average of $300–400 per month, taking expenses into account, about $25 million a year goes back to Pakistan. The difference is roughly $30 million.

But these are not amounts that play a decisive role for states. What matters much more is that 15,000 Pakistanis live here and can show their Kyrgyz brothers and sisters what kind of people we are, what our traditions are, how we celebrate Ait, and how similar we are.

It’s a vibrant cultural exchange. Today some people are here, tomorrow others come. Friends, connections, and families are formed. I know that some Pakistanis have already married here.

— Are there any statistics on such marriages?

— There are no exact statistics, but personally I am aware of about 12–13 such cases. They already have children and have settled here.

Some have started working at the same schools where they studied — as lecturers or in administrative positions. There are also doctors, perhaps 30–40 people, who stayed after graduation. But overall, most return home.

— Is further growth in arrivals expected?

— Everything will depend on whether Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth continues. Large construction projects are currently planned, and if they are implemented, the demand for labor will increase. The same applies to the textile industry. When the economy grows, the demand for foreign workers grows as well.

— How are relations between Pakistanis and the local population? Are there any complaints?

—Virtually none. I recently met with the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and specifically asked this question. He said: «Mr. Ambassador, there have been no complaints from citizens of Kyrgyzstan about Pakistanis.»

Any complaints that do arise are usually within the Pakistani community itself. Yes, there was an incident in May 2024 between students, but it later turned out that Pakistanis were not involved in it. Currently, they live peacefully. In the two months I have been in Bishkek, I have not heard of a single problem between Pakistanis and Kyrgyz.

— How difficult is it for citizens of Kyrgyzstan to obtain a visa to Pakistan?

— We try to issue visas within 2–3 hours. We have a simple online system: you fill out an application and do not need to visit in person.

Only if there are questions or document discrepancies, we invite applicants for an interview. In 95 percent of cases, everything goes smoothly.

For Pakistanis, obtaining a visa to Kyrgyzstan takes at least five days.

— Have there been complaints from entrepreneurs about Pakistanis quitting their jobs without notice?

— I have not encountered such cases. You say there are cases of entrepreneurs holding the passports of foreign workers. I would like to emphasize: no one has the right to do this — it is illegal.

If working conditions are good, a Pakistani won’t quit their job. We are extremely rarely contacted even with issues of lost passports.

— What is the trade turnover between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan?

— According to Pakistani data, it is about $5 million per year. According to Kyrgyz data — around $15 million. Again, I trust the Kyrgyz data more.

The situation is complicated because some goods are officially documented as exports to Afghanistan due to zero duties and taxes, and then routed to Central Asian countries. On paper, it looks different from reality.

But even $15 million isn’t a figure to be proud of.

— What goods are currently exported to Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan?

— According to Kyrgyzstan’s data, of the $15 million trade turnover, $13 million is exports from Pakistan to Kyrgyzstan, and only $2 million is exports from Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan.

From Pakistan, the main exports are fruits, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and medical products. Certain surgical kits have also started being supplied.

From Kyrgyzstan, the main export is animal hides.

— After President Sadyr Japarov’s visit to Pakistan, the parties stated the goal of increasing trade turnover to $200 million. Is this realistic?

— For more than 20 years, no head of state from Kyrgyzstan had visited Pakistan. In this context, President Sadyr Japarov’s visit on December 3–4 last year was unique. As the saying goes, better late than never to start cooperation. We are very pleased that this visit took place. Our leaders have already agreed that trade turnover should exceed $200 million within two years.

Many might think this is just a dream. But it is realistically achievable. The main thing is that there is political will and concrete instructions have been given to the authorized bodies.

I always tell Pakistanis: Kyrgyzstan is the gateway to Central Asia. So one should not only look at the fact that it has a population of 7–8 million, with 2 million working in Russia, and compare it, for example, with Lahore, which has 15 million people, and ask why tap into in such a small market.

Do not forget that Kyrgyzstan is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union. Therefore, Kyrgyzstan should be seen as a gateway not only to Central Asia but beyond. Through it, a market of about 200 million people opens up.

There are goods available in Kyrgyzstan that are not in Pakistan, and vice versa. I’ll give an example — honey. Both countries produce honey, but the trade potential is huge. You have seven varieties of honey here, Pakistan has five, but two of those five varieties do not exist here. And you have four varieties that do not exist in Pakistan, especially white mountain honey. Any Pakistani who tries it falls in love with it immediately and says: «Find me more, send it!»

— What about logistics?

— The route is direct, which simplifies logistics. I once traveled from Islamabad to Bishkek in ten days, including rest and weather delays. In practice, it can be done in six — seven days.

Additionally, on December 4, a memorandum was signed between the governments giving Kyrgyzstan access to all Pakistani seaports — Karachi, Qasim, and Gwadar. This provides access to the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean.

Businesses should take advantage of this. Governments create legal, regulatory, and formal conditions, but using them effectively is the task of the private sector. Entrepreneurs just need information.

— Are there direct flights?

— Yes, there are. There is a weekly flight Bishkek — Lahore and Bishkek — Islamabad flight once in two weeks. In December, permission was granted to launch a Bishkek — Karachi flight. This will be very profitable for business.

Karachi is a large city with about 30 million people. This will enable strong cooperation. Pakistan’s total population is 250 million.

— According to Wikipedia, about 6,000 ethnic Kyrgyz live in Pakistan, mainly in the Chitral region (Broghil Valley) and Gilgit-Baltistan (Gojal) in the north. Is this data reliable?

— I think so, but it’s difficult to say for sure. If people no longer use Kyrgyz surnames, it is hard to determine their origin.

Pakistan is a multi-ethnic country. People rarely live in isolation. After a couple of generations, people assimilate.

When I speak with Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan, I always ask: have you learned Kyrgyz? They say: no. Russian? Also no. I ask why. They answer: our studies are in English. But studying takes only 5–6 hours a day; the remaining 18 hours you live among local people.

I tell them: yes, I am the Ambassador of Pakistan, but you are ambassadors too. People will judge Pakistan by you. Interaction is important. Language is not just words — it is culture, literature, lifestyle, a different perspective on the world.

There is a Russian proverb: «The more languages you know, the more lives you live.» And it is true.

— How did you personally learn Russian?

— When entering the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we are required to study one foreign language besides English. In Pakistan, this language isn’t considered a foreign language— it is a legacy of the British colonial period. Almost everyone knows English in Pakistan. I chose Russian.

I studied for a year in Moscow at Moscow State University, then worked for four years in Tajikistan, and later in Tashkent within the SCO structure. I had visited Bishkek 10–15 times even before my appointment. My friends often joke: «You’re a Central Asian guy with a Pakistani passport.»

— Finally, what do you think about Kyrgyzstan’s tourism potential for Pakistanis?

— It is huge. Even just Issyk-Kul alone offers enormous opportunities. You have real, natural landscapes — not artificial. The mountains are high, but accessible. Half an hour, and you are there.

But it is very important to be careful. The main thing is not to harm the environment. If everything is overbuilt with resorts, the effect will be lost. But this is just the opinion of a foreigner who sincerely admires your country.