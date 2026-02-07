Sadyr Japarov offers condolences to Pakistani leadership over terrorist attack

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov expressed his deep condolences to the leader of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following a terrorist attack in Islamabad on February 6 that claimed lives of people. The press service of the Kyrgyz head of state reported.

The Kyrgyz Republic firmly condemns terrorism and all its manifestations, which pose a threat to global peace and stability, and reaffirmed its commitment to continuing international cooperation in combating these threats, the telegram reads.