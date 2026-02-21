14:10
Cabinet approves Tourism Cooperation Memorandum with Pakistan

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has approved a Memorandum of Understanding on tourism cooperation signed on December 4, 2025 in Islamabad between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Pakistan.

The document is aimed at developing direct tourism cooperation, exchanging expertise, promoting joint travel routes, and expanding collaboration between the competent authorities of the two countries.

Under the resolution, responsibility for implementing the memorandum’s provisions has been assigned to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic is tasked with notifying the Pakistani side of the completion of all necessary domestic procedures required for the agreement’s entry into force.

The resolution will enter into legal force in 10 days after its adoption.
