Territory for disinfection expanded in Bishkek

Territory subject to disinfection was expanded today in Bishkek. Press service of the Commandant’s Office of the capital reported.

In addition to the city center, the area from Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street along Akhunbaev Street to Bakayev, Suerkulov — Zhukeev-Pudovkin to the Southern Highway, Baitik Baatyr to the north from Masaliev Street, the U-turn on Maldybaev Street along Masaliev Street, Maldybaev Street to the north from Masaliev Street, Toktonaliev to the north from Masaliev Street, Mir Avenue to the north from Masaliev Street, Akhunbaev Street to the east from Bakayev Street was closed for movement of citizens and transport for disinfection.

As of today, there are 116 confirmed coronavirus facts in Kyrgyzstan. At least 1,900 people contacted the infected. Five patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units, two of them are in critical condition on mechanical ventilation.