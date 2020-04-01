Hospitals of Kyrgyzstan have 551 mechanical ventilators

There are 551 functional mechanical ventilation devices in the hospitals of Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to him, ventilators are not divided into devices for children and adults.

«The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic is negotiating over delivery of additional mechanical ventilation devices from other countries,» the center said.

As of today, there is not a single patient with coronavirus who needs a ventilator in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Ministry of Health, a patient at the Osh Regional Combined Hospital started breathing on his own without an artificial lung ventilation device.

As of today, there are 111 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.