Kyrgyzstan requests 100,000 testing systems, 300 ventilators from Russia

Kyrgyzstan asked Russia for 100,000 coronavirus testing systems and 300 artificial lung ventilation apparatuses. Kommersant newspaper reported, citing its own sources.

The newspaper has published a material on how the countries of the world help each other in the fight against coronavirus. In particular, it was about the actions of the Russian Federation. It is noted that assistance from Moscow, Beijing and the WHO are expected in Bishkek. In addition to Russia, Turkey, China, Japan and the United States help Kyrgyzstan.     

In particular, Washington handed over Bishkek 10,000 surgical masks, 10,000 gloves, 1,400 gowns and 200 goggles. In addition, “to enhance the ability of Kyrgyzstan to respond to the ongoing pandemic,” USAID allocated $ 913,000. But the recipient of the money was not Bishkek itself, but international organizations that provide local assistance. In the same way - not directly, but through WHO, Germany is also planning to help the health care sector of Kyrgyzstan. The Kyrgyz Republic may also become the first state to receive assistance from the IMF to fight against coronavirus.

According to Kommersant, on March 24, the Kyrgyz government sent Moscow a document listing all the needs of the republic.

In addition to coronavirus testing systems and artificial lung ventilation apparatuses, these are 200 stationary and 300 portable thermal imagers, 10 disinfection-shower cars, 20,000 electronic bracelets for tracking people in home quarantine, 10,000 biological protection suits in the list.

“However, this list is only directions that Moscow can use if desired. At the same time, there is a separate appeal to the Russian government - with a direct request. It is about ensuring food security in the Kyrgyz Republic, primarily with grain and vegetable oil. However, the Russian Federation has sent only 17,000 testing systems to Bishkek so far,” Kommersant tells.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
