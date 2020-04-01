16:08
USD 82.20
EUR 90.25
RUB 1.04
English

Seriously ill patient with coronavirus begins to breathe independently

A patient on an artificial lung ventilation began breathing independently in the Osh Regional Combined Hospital. The Deputy Chief of the Emergency Response Center of the Ministry of Health, Kasymbek Mambetov, told at a briefing.

According to him, the man was disconnected from the ventilator.

«There is a slight positive dynamic. The condition of this patient is still serious. In addition, two more people are still in the intensive care unit of the Nookat District Hospital,» Kasymbek Mambetov said.

As of today, there are 111 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
link: https://24.kg/english/148797/
views: 151
Print
Related
Hospitals of Kyrgyzstan have 551 mechanical ventilators
Suzak district lacks cars for transportation of patients, fuel, equipment
Four more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 850,000 people
38,559 million soms allocated to support doctors in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan creates system of mass laboratory diagnosis of coronavirus
Temporary restrictions on entry, exit of vehicles imposed in Naryn region
Infected with coronavirus contacted 5,771 people in Kyrgyzstan
Most of newly infected in Kyrgyzstan – contact persons
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1 Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
1 April, Wednesday
15:55
Hospitals of Kyrgyzstan have 551 mechanical ventilators Hospitals of Kyrgyzstan have 551 mechanical ventilator...
15:44
Coronavirus pandemic: EAEU to ban export of food products
15:11
Spokesman for Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan comments on restrictions for media
14:46
Seriously ill patient with coronavirus begins to breathe independently
14:24
Suzak district lacks cars for transportation of patients, fuel, equipment