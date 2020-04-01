Seriously ill patient with coronavirus begins to breathe independently

A patient on an artificial lung ventilation began breathing independently in the Osh Regional Combined Hospital. The Deputy Chief of the Emergency Response Center of the Ministry of Health, Kasymbek Mambetov, told at a briefing.

According to him, the man was disconnected from the ventilator.

«There is a slight positive dynamic. The condition of this patient is still serious. In addition, two more people are still in the intensive care unit of the Nookat District Hospital,» Kasymbek Mambetov said.

As of today, there are 111 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.