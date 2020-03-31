13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

At least 13 new coronavirus cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Chief of the Emergency Response Center of the Ministry of Health, Kasymbek Mambetov, told at a briefing.

According to him, new cases were registered in Bishkek — 1, Naryn region — 3, Issyk-Kul region — 2, Chui region — 1, Osh region — 5, Jalal-Abad region — 1 case.

As of today, there are 107 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.