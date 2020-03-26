Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss cargo transportation

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev held a telephone conversation with the head of the Government of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet reported.

During the conversation, they discussed issues of interaction in the fight against the spread of coronavirus and measures taken by the parties to protect the population from COVID-19, as well as the main directions for further cooperation.

In particular, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and Askar Mamin discussed issues of ensuring freight traffic through the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border during a state of emergency, repeatedly stressing the importance of creating conditions for free movement of goods between the countries.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15. Kyrgyzstan has temporarily suspended passing of persons and vehicles through the Kyrgyz-Kazakh, Kyrgyz-Uzbek and Kyrgyz-Tajik state borders in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus.