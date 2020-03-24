State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad

It was decided to introduce a state of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The state of emergency is introduced for the period from 08.00 on March 25 to 08.00 on April 15, 2020. Commandant’s offices are formed on the territory of these cities and districts.

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the Chairperson of the Supreme Court Gulbara Kalieva. The head of state noted the difficult situation in the world and in the country related to the spread of coronavirus. The President stressed that the decrees on introduction of the state of emergency were signed and sent to the Parliament.

«President Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that when crossing sanitary-quarantine posts in the regions, it is necessary to pay special attention to the logistics of heavy vehicles with food products and other consumer goods,» the statement says.