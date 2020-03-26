Kazakhstan resumes passing of heavy trucks with products to Kyrgyzstan

Passing of Kyrgyz carriers with cargo through the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border has resumed. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

At least 97 trucks have arrived through Ak-Tilek-Avtodorozhny checkpoint, and 26 — through Chon-Kapka- Avtodororzhny checkpoint yesterday.

«At the same time, 192 heavy trucks left Kyrgyzstan through these checkpoints. Passing of trucks is unhindered. The transported goods include equipment, food products, consumer goods, construction materials, household chemicals, auto parts, cosmetics and etc.,» the State Border Service said.

Recall, a temporary ban on the export of products to third countries was introduced earlier in connection with measures to combat coronavirus.