Kazakhstan not pass heavy trucks with food to Kyrgyzstan

About 100 heavy vehicles got stuck on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. Video message of the truck drivers was posted on Facebook.

According to them, the heavy trucks heading to Kyrgyzstan stand on the territory of Kazakhstan - at Aishabubu-Chonkapka checkpoint.

“On March 24 Kazakhstan closed the border for cargo until April 15. Half an hour ago representatives of the authorities of Kazakhstan arrived and informed us that only empty vehicles would be let through. So, we must leave our cargo here and leave for Kyrgyzstan. We all have food products: tea, salt, flour and others that we are transporting from Russia, Kazakhstan and other countries in order to provide our people with food. They demand to leave these products in Kazakhstan,” the drivers told.