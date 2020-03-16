Delivery of heroin to Germany: Members of transnational group arrested

Members of a transnational organized crime drug group involved in delivery of a large batch of heroin have been arrested. They turned out to be citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and the Netherlands. The State Drug Control Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Almost all accomplices in the crime committed in the summer 2019 were identified and detained. One Kyrgyzstani was put on the interstate wanted list.

Recall, 670 kilograms of heroin were found in a truck from Kyrgyzstan in Germany in June 2019. The drug was declared as Turkish sweets.

It turned out during investigation that members of the drug group established a stable channel for the supply of drugs, in particular heroin, in especially large amounts from Iran to the countries of the European Union in transit through Central Asian states.

«As a result of the investigation, a circle of criminal ties was detected along the entire length of the drug channel; two citizens of Kyrgyzstan were detained and arrested, in respect of whom the Investigation Service issued a notice of suspicion of committing the crimes under articles 267 (illegal production of drugs for sale), 270 (smuggling of items, for which special rules for transportation across the customs border are set), 359 (forgery of documents) and 215 (money laundering) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Another Kyrgyzstani has been put on the interstate wanted list,» the statement says.

It is noted that a leader of the transnational organized criminal group — a citizen of Turkey — was identified. In November 2019, he was put on an interstate wanted list by the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. On March 2, 2020, the suspect was detained in Turkey along with two active members of the drug group. «In addition, active members of the drug group involved in the crime were also detained in the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The investigation is ongoing,» the state service reports.

Recall, more than half a ton of heroin was discovered in Germany in a truck from Kyrgyzstan in June 2019. The drug was declared as Turkish sweets. The truck driver was a Turkish citizen, 63-year-old Ozon Suleiman, who had lived in Bishkek for a long time.

A Kyrgyz company Elite Choko was indicated in the documents for the goods. Owner of the confectionery shop Aida Zholdosheva was summoned for questioning by the investigation authorities. The company turned out to be dummy.