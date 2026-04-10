Kyrgyzstan and Germany discuss economic and energy cooperation

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with German Minister of State for Europe Gunther Krichbaum, during which the two sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers’ press service, the talks focused on the further development of Kyrgyzstan — Germany relations, including trade, economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level, as well as strengthening the dialogue within the Central Asia — Germany format.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s interest in expanding cooperation with Germany in key sectors such as hydropower, agriculture, transport, logistics, infrastructure, and tourism.

Following the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening their partnership and the practical advancement of joint initiatives.