Military Technology Museum in Germany bars entry to citizens of Kyrgyzstan

A military technology museum in Germany has banned entry to citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, and 21 other countries.

«Due to military security requirements, access to the collection is currently prohibited for citizens of states included in the list defined in Section 13 (17) of the Security Screening Act (SÜG),» the museum in Koblenz said on its website.

The list includes Afghanistan, Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Vietnam, Georgia, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, North Korea, Kyrgyzstan, China, Cuba, Laos, Lebanon, Libya, Moldova, Pakistan, Russia, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Ukraine.

The museum holds one of the largest collections in Europe. Since 1982, when the exposition was relocated to Koblenz from a Bundeswehr testing ground in Meppen, it has been visited by more than one million people.

Among the exhibits are the French Renault FT 17 tank, developed at the end of World War I, a cutaway model of the German Leopard 1 main battle tank, as well as a number of prototypes and pre-production models used by the armed forces of Germany and NATO, including the Marder 2 infantry fighting vehicle and the Kampfpanzer 70.