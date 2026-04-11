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Zhogorku Kenesh Speaker discusses migration issues with German Bundestag member

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev met with Member of the German Bundestag Gunther Krichbaum. The parliament’s press service reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed expansion of political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties between the two countries and exchanged views on developing interparliamentary cooperation.

They also discussed migration issues, and proposed further joint work in this area.

Gunther Krichbaum described his visit to Kyrgyzstan as successful, highlighting the development of bilateral relations and cooperation within Central Asia + Germany format. The Bundestag member expressed confidence that the upcoming visit of Marlen Mamataliev to Germany will provide impetus for further strengthening of the partnership.
link: https://24.kg/english/369966/
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