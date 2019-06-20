More than 500 kg of heroin found in truck from Kyrgyzstan in Germany

More than 500 kilograms of heroin were found in a truck from Kyrgyzstan in Germany, Deutsche Welle reports.

According to the media outlet, the dangerous drug, declared as Turkish honey, was hidden in a truck. It was found by customs investigators at Germany — Poland border. Information was received from the Dutch police. This is the largest amount of heroin ever detected in Germany.

«The truck with 670 kilograms of heroin arrived from Kyrgyzstan. Every 1.3 kilograms of heroin were placed in small packets. Perhaps, the drug was transported from the Afghan region and should have been delivered to Belgium. Money earned on sales of the drug on the street would amount to 40-50 million euros,» statement says.

The truck reportedly had state number plates of Georgia; the driver, 63-year-old citizen of Turkey, said he did not know about the drug. He was arrested.

Dutch investigators have long been pursuing a Turkish-Dutch criminal group. At least 172 kilograms of heroin were confiscated in the Netherlands in May.