Kyrgyzstan dismantles major drug and psychotropic trafficking network

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan, in cooperation with the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region, has dismantled the activities of an organized criminal group involved in the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the region. The SCNS press service reported.

According to security services, operational and investigative measures revealed a well-established channel for distribution of banned substances.

The alleged organizers of the criminal scheme, identified as A.S.K. and K.T.N., were detained. They are believed to have played a coordinating role in the illegal activities.

During searches, authorities discovered a drug laboratory used for the illicit production of narcotics.

More than 10 kilograms of a mixture of substances and chemical components used in the manufacture of psychotropic drugs were seized.

Investigative and operational measures are ongoing to identify all individuals involved in the criminal network and to trace additional distribution channels of the illegal substances.