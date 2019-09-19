Seizure of heroin in Germany. Kyrgyz company turns out to be dummy

The State Service for Combatting Illegal Drug Trafficking identified several suspected heroin traffickers from Kyrgyzstan to Germany. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, they all are citizens of Turkey.

«It is known that Elite Choko company is dummy. It is registered as a confectionery shop. The company allegedly belonged to a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, but she did not know that the company was used for other purposes by Turkish citizens, who established a channel for the supply of heroin,» the sources said.

The state service confirmed that investigators have several suspected persons. However, details of the case are not disclosed.

«A large batch of heroin was detained on the German-Polish border. Our law enforcement agencies did not have the right to inspect transport, since we are members of the Eurasian Economic Union. The investigation has not yet been completed, so we cannot disclose the details. We work closely with our colleagues from Germany and Belarus, monitor information related to this case,» the police said.

Recall, more than 500,000 kilograms of heroin were found in a truck from Kyrgyzstan in June in Germany. The drug was declared as Turkish sweets. The truck driver — a Turkish citizen, 63-year-old Ozon Suleiman, who had lived in Bishkek for a long time — was also detained.

Documents for the goods indicated a Kyrgyz company Elite Choko. The owner of the confectionery workshop, Aida Zholdosheva, was summoned for questioning by the investigation authorities. She gave explanations about the logistics of the products and answered questions about the detainee, who worked for her company.