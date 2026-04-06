Kyrgyzstan and Germany develop investment cooperation in pharmaceutical sector

Meerimbek Koichumanov, Deputy Head of the National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan, met with representatives of the German company Lenus Health GmbH, led by Sam Azimi, and the German Global Trade Forum Berlin, including Eberhard J. Trempel, Head of China Forum Berlin, and Natallia Lenchanka, Representative for Central Asia. The Kyrgyz side was represented by Aizada Arzymatova, General Director of MedPharm Consulting LLC. The national agency’s press service reported.

According to the press service, promising areas of cooperation in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and dietary supplements were discussed during the meeting, including the possibility of implementing investment projects using free economic zones and public-private partnerships.

It was noted that the Kyrgyz Republic has significant potential as a platform for entering the Eurasian Economic Union market, given its unified customs area and common market for medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Germany representatives were provided with information on existing investor support tools, including mechanisms for implementing PPP projects, their advantages, and practical applications.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed interest in developing further cooperation and implementing joint projects, and confirmed their intention to participate in the next Kyrgyz-German Business Forum to expand business contacts and promote joint initiatives.