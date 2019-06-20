Seizure of heroin in Germany. Owner of confectionery called in for questioning

More than 500 kilograms of heroin were found in a truck from Kyrgyzstan in Germany. The drug, declared as Turkish honey, was hidden in the truck.

As it became known, an owner of the confectionery shop Elite Сhoko Aida Joldosheva was summoned to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan for questioning.

Recall, a large batch of heroin was detained on Germany — Poland border — 670 kilograms. The drug was transported under the guise of Turkish sweets produced in Kyrgyzstan.

The documents for the cargo indicate Elite Сhoko LLC. The company is located in Bishkek on Shevchenko Street. The destination point of the cargo transported from Kyrgyzstan is Belgium. The cargo is Turkish delight and halva. Totally, there are more than 20 tons.

As the investigative bodies reported, the cargo weighted 2 tons more during the detention.

Arrested driver was identified. He is a citizen of Turkey Ozon Suleyman, born in 1956. According to the source, he has been living in Bishkek for a long time. Prior to employment at Elite Choko, he worked at another confectionery company in the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic.