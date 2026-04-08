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Officers seize over 7 kg of hashish, foreign national detained

Officers of the Drug Control Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan have disrupted the activities of an individual suspected of large-scale drug trafficking.

According to the ministry, on March 31, 2026, as part of Operation Transit, a foreign national identified as R.A.Sh., 43, was detained in a remote area during investigative activities.

During an urgent search at the scene, officers discovered a hidden stash containing narcotic substances. A total of 7 kilograms and 144 grams of cannabis resin (hashish), prepared for distribution, was seized.

Further checks revealed that the suspect had illegally crossed the state border.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan — illegal manufacture and distribution of narcotic drugs. Forensic chemical examinations have been scheduled.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that operational efforts are ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the crime.

The ministry also reminded that illegal drug trafficking is classified as a serious offense and carries a prison sentence.
link: https://24.kg/english/369450/
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