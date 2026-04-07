Drug control functions transferred from Health Ministry to Interior Ministry

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended several decisions regulating the activities of departments within the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The document aims to reduce bureaucracy in public administration and improve the quality of public services. A key change is the redistribution of powers: functions for control over the legal circulation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and precursors are being transferred from the healthcare system to internal affairs agencies.

Specifically, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, through its specialized service, is now authorized to issue licenses and permits for the import, export, and transit of such substances, as well as to control their legal circulation.

At the same time, provisions that previously assigned these functions to the Department of Medicines under the Ministry of Health have been removed from several regulations. Procedures for issuing permits for foreign economic activity have also been revised, using the «single-window» principle. Furthermore, the regulations governing the operation of the Service on Drug Control within the Ministry of Internal Affairs have been updated, expanding its functions to include participation in state policy development, international cooperation, and crime prevention.

The Ministry of Health has been instructed to transfer material and technical resources related to drug control to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Both agencies should take additional measures to implement the document.

The resolution will come into force in 10 days.