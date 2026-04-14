 German Development Bank mission begins work in Kyrgyzstan

A mission of German Development Bank KfW has started its work in Kyrgyzstan and will continue until April 23.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Health, First Deputy Minister Tilek Mamadaliev met with KfW Senior Portfolio Manager for the Healthcare Sector in Kyrgyzstan, Thomas Finken, as part of the mission.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current status of joint projects aimed at developing the healthcare system and reviewed priority areas for further cooperation. Particular attention was paid to accelerating the implementation of projects for the construction of perinatal centers in Osh and Talas.

The sides highlighted the significant contribution of the German side to the development of Kyrgyzstan’s healthcare system, including reducing maternal and infant mortality rates and strengthening human resources in pediatrics and neonatology.

The Ministry of Health expressed gratitude to KfW for its continued support and reaffirmed its interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation.