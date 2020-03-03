Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on rally in support of Sadyr Japarov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov held a narrow-format meeting of the Security Council on the country’s economic security with participation of heads of several government agencies today. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President stressed that the government is obliged to strengthen economic security and ensure peaceful life of citizens.

«Yesterday, police officers fully completed their task. They defended the right of citizens to a peaceful life and ensured order in the city. As the head of state, I repeat once again — peace in society is above all. All issues will be resolved in the legal field; the language of ultimatums will not be accepted. The law must be respected in the country,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The heads of state bodies provided information on ongoing work on prevention of negative consequences for the country’s economy, and told about anti-crisis measures taken in this direction. The president recommended the government to consider not only risks and problems, but also opportunities, quickly analyze the situation and help entrepreneurs.