19:28
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on rally in support of Sadyr Japarov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov held a narrow-format meeting of the Security Council on the country’s economic security with participation of heads of several government agencies today. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President stressed that the government is obliged to strengthen economic security and ensure peaceful life of citizens.

Related news
No incidents registered during night after rally in Bishkek
«Yesterday, police officers fully completed their task. They defended the right of citizens to a peaceful life and ensured order in the city. As the head of state, I repeat once again — peace in society is above all. All issues will be resolved in the legal field; the language of ultimatums will not be accepted. The law must be respected in the country,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The heads of state bodies provided information on ongoing work on prevention of negative consequences for the country’s economy, and told about anti-crisis measures taken in this direction. The president recommended the government to consider not only risks and problems, but also opportunities, quickly analyze the situation and help entrepreneurs.
link: https://24.kg/english/145405/
views: 78
Print
Related
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about judicial reform
Lack of places in prisons. Jeenbekov proposes to abandon penal practice
President Jeenbekov outraged by fiscal authorities
Jeenbekov: Corruption issues will always be under my control
Sooronbai Jeenbekov reminds Finance Minister of priorities for 2020
President sets priorities - digitalization, regions, judicial reform
President, PM of Kyrgyzstan discuss regions, family traditions
Sooronbai Jeenbekov wishes Presidents a happy New Year over the phone
President of Kyrgyzstan comments on investigation about the Matraimovs
Tu-154 of Sooronbai Jeenbekov planned to be replaced by Boeing
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries
Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan
Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people
Truck crashes into store in Bishkek Truck crashes into store in Bishkek
3 March, Tuesday
18:34
Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on rally in support of Sadyr Japarov Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on rally in support of Sad...
18:25
Lawsuit against Turkish Ambassador. Ex-Foreign Minister loses case
18:14
Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine to speak Kyrgyz
18:05
Almost 10,000 HIV-positive registered in Kyrgyzstan
16:37
22 parties to participate in elections of deputies to City Councils