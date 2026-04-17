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Kyrgyzstan introduces regulatory guillotine: What will change for business

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree introducing a temporary legal regime in the area of permitting documentation. From April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, Kyrgyzstan will implement a so-called «regulatory guillotine» mechanism.

According to the decree, a comprehensive and exhaustive list of required permits will be established.

Businesses and individuals will be able to carry out activities without obtaining any additional permits that are not included in this list, which spans 77 pages.

Permits include licenses, authorizations, certificates, licenses, certifications, accreditations, registrations, expert opinions, and other documents required for certain types of activities.Exceptions are documents issued by the National Bank.

State bodies and local authorities are instructed to:

  • stop issuing and requiring documents not included in the approved list;
  • simplify and optimize permitting procedures;
  • initiate amendments to legal acts within one month;
  • report on implementation progress to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce by September 1 of this year and by February 20, 2027.

The Ministry of Economy is tasked with coordinating and overseeing the reform process. The Cabinet of Ministers should bring existing regulations into compliance with the decree within six months.

Officials previously stated the need to reduce administrative barriers and decrease bureaucracy. An earlier review revealed that permitting procedures were excessive and duplicated, creating additional costs for businesses and increasing corruption risks.
link: https://24.kg/english/370847/
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