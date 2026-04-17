Electricity benefits extended in Kyrgyzstan until 2027

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree introducing amendments to support measures for low-income citizens in paying for electricity in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the document, electricity benefits have been extended until January 1, 2027.

At the same time, the support mechanism will be changed. Instead of previous tariff-based compensations, targeted assistance will be provided to families receiving the ui-bulogo komok allowance and raising children under the age of 16.

The assistance will be calculated based on electricity consumption limits:

up to 400 kWh per month in the summer period;

up to 700 kWh per month in the winter period.

The decree will come into force in ten days.