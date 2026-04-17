 Textbooks published in state language for universities presented in Bishkek

The Innovation Center, a state institution under the Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan, presented textbooks published in the state language for higher education institutions.

According to the ministry, the textbooks presented covered subjects such as Chemistry, Physics, Kyrgyz Literature, Medical Parasitology, Medical Genetics, Operator Skills, Electrical Machines, Customs Payments, Electronics, and others.

Particular attention was paid to the importance of preparing high-quality educational materials in the state language, which contributes to increased accessibility of education and the development of the country’s scientific potential.

Copies of the textbooks were given to representatives of higher education institutions for further use in the educational process.