13:22
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

No incidents registered during night after rally in Bishkek

Last night in Bishkek was calm, no incidents or accidents were registered. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, police officers patrolled the streets of the city all night long. According to eyewitnesses, there is reinforcement around the perimeter of the White House. There are employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, police buses, special equipment. Employees of Tazalyk municipal enterprise continue to clean the central square Ala-Too.

Recall, a rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov was held on Ala-Too square yesterday. After the protesters delivered an ultimatum to the authorities and went to the building of the Parliament, the police began dispersal. Protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers, two of them were injured.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of riots under the article «Attempted violent seizure of power» by the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Organizers of the protest rally were detained — the politician’s brother Sabyr Japarov, an activist Amangeldy Artykov and the ex-deputy Kanybek Osmonaliev.

More than a hundred participants of the rally were taken to the police. They will be held accountable for disturbance of public order.
link: https://24.kg/english/145339/
views: 66
Print
Related
60 people taken to police department after rally in support of Sadyr Japarov
Brother of Sadyr Japarov and Amangeldy Artykov taken to SCNS
Two police officers turn to hospital with bruises
Rally in support of Japarov: Police arrest about 20 people
Interior Ministry explains why law enforcers began to disperse protesters
Bishkek police to strenuously patrol city at night
Protesters break into territory of the White House in Bishkek
Rally in support of Japarov. Protesters go to White House
Rally in support of Japarov: Meeting with President not to take place
Rally in support of Japarov: President to receive protesters
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries
Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan
Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people
Truck crashes into store in Bishkek Truck crashes into store in Bishkek
3 March, Tuesday
12:43
Almazbek Atambayev confirms participation in preliminary hearing on Koi-Tash Almazbek Atambayev confirms participation in preliminar...
12:33
No incidents registered during night after rally in Bishkek
12:12
About 10,000 military men to participate in SCO Peace Mission 2020 exercises
11:52
60 people taken to police department after rally in support of Sadyr Japarov
11:46
Brother of Sadyr Japarov and Amangeldy Artykov taken to SCNS