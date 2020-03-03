No incidents registered during night after rally in Bishkek

Last night in Bishkek was calm, no incidents or accidents were registered. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, police officers patrolled the streets of the city all night long. According to eyewitnesses, there is reinforcement around the perimeter of the White House. There are employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, police buses, special equipment. Employees of Tazalyk municipal enterprise continue to clean the central square Ala-Too.

Recall, a rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov was held on Ala-Too square yesterday. After the protesters delivered an ultimatum to the authorities and went to the building of the Parliament, the police began dispersal. Protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers, two of them were injured.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of riots under the article «Attempted violent seizure of power» by the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Organizers of the protest rally were detained — the politician’s brother Sabyr Japarov, an activist Amangeldy Artykov and the ex-deputy Kanybek Osmonaliev.

More than a hundred participants of the rally were taken to the police. They will be held accountable for disturbance of public order.