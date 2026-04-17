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Unemployment rate in Kyrgyzstan stands at 3.7 percent

The overall unemployment rate in Kyrgyzstan stands at 3.7 percent, the Ministry of Labor reported.

At the same time, the official unemployment rate for 2025 was recorded at 1.3 percent nationwide.

According to preliminary estimates by the National Statistical Committee, the country’s population as of February 1, 2025, reached 7,404.3 million people.

The labor force totaled 2,860.7 million people, while the number of employed citizens reached 2,756 million. The number of unemployed stood at 104,700.

The number of unemployed individuals registered with employment support services amounted to 57,700 people (25,521 women and 33,752 youth).

The number of citizens officially recognized as unemployed totaled 38,270 (17,591 women and 23,488 young people).
link: https://24.kg/english/370865/
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