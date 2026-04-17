 Mining sector pays highest salaries in Kyrgyzstan, culture sector - lowest 

The Ministry of Labor notes that, according to data from the National Statistical Committee for January 2026, the average salary is: financial sector — 83,277 soms; industry — 68,101; transport — 58,657; construction — 57,472; trade — 55,188; agriculture — 33,813; services — 29,679; healthcare and social services — 30,509; education — 27,352; culture — 27,326; scientific activity — 58,541; information and communication — 80,277; extractive industry — 86,971.

At least 39,373 citizens applied to employment services, of whom 27,427 received consultations on labor legislation, vocational training, retraining, and career choice.

To improve the competitiveness of the unemployed in the labor market, 2,039 people were sent to vocational training.

Training is provided in in-demand professions, including chef, seamstress, hairdresser, accountant with 1C knowledge, auto electrician, computer operator, sales agent, cosmetologist, manicurist, massage therapist, makeup artist, translator, leather and fur specialist, designer, electric and gas welder, and plumber.

As part of temporary employment, 1,974 citizens were sent to paid community service.