18:25
USD 87.45
EUR 103.14
RUB 1.15
English

 Mining sector pays highest salaries in Kyrgyzstan, culture sector - lowest 

The Ministry of Labor notes that, according to data from the National Statistical Committee for January 2026, the average salary is: financial sector — 83,277 soms; industry — 68,101; transport — 58,657; construction — 57,472; trade — 55,188; agriculture — 33,813; services — 29,679; healthcare and social services — 30,509; education — 27,352; culture — 27,326; scientific activity — 58,541; information and communication — 80,277; extractive industry — 86,971.

At least 39,373 citizens applied to employment services, of whom 27,427 received consultations on labor legislation, vocational training, retraining, and career choice.

To improve the competitiveness of the unemployed in the labor market, 2,039 people were sent to vocational training.

Training is provided in in-demand professions, including chef, seamstress, hairdresser, accountant with 1C knowledge, auto electrician, computer operator, sales agent, cosmetologist, manicurist, massage therapist, makeup artist, translator, leather and fur specialist, designer, electric and gas welder, and plumber.

As part of temporary employment, 1,974 citizens were sent to paid community service.
link: https://24.kg/english/370878/
views: 95
Print
Related
Parliament Speaker reveals MPs’ salaries
Oruntaev explains why Construction Ministry employees earn up to 500,000 soms
National Statistical Committee calculates average salary in Kyrgyzstan for 2025
Teachers’ and medical workers’ salaries to double from April 1 in Kyrgyzstan
Average salary exceeds 42,900 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Thousands of Construction Ministry employees no longer receive budget salaries
Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan sets minimum wage for 2026 at 3,280 soms
Average salary in Kyrgyzstan projected to reach 62,000 soms— Finance Ministry
Health Minister announces real salary of doctors in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank Construction of Kambarata-1 HPP is priority for World Bank
Seismologists record two earthquakes, one felt in Kyrgyzstan Seismologists record two earthquakes, one felt in Kyrgyzstan
Kasymaliev in Washington: Meetings with IMF, World Bank, Trump administration Kasymaliev in Washington: Meetings with IMF, World Bank, Trump administration
Thirteen small hydropower plants planned to be commissioned in 2026 Thirteen small hydropower plants planned to be commissioned in 2026
17 April, Friday
17:55
 Mining sector pays highest salaries in Kyrgyzstan, culture sector - lowest   Mining sector pays highest salaries in Kyrgyzstan, cul...
17:35
 Textbooks published in state language for universities presented in Bishkek
16:51
Unemployment rate in Kyrgyzstan stands at 3.7 percent
16:11
Electricity benefits extended in Kyrgyzstan until 2027
16:00
Kyrgyzstan introduces regulatory guillotine: What will change for business