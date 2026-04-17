 Two overpass bridges to be built in Osh city

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying an agreement with the Eurasian Development Bank on a project to improve Osh’s road infrastructure.

The document provides for the construction of two overpass bridges and a 3.2-kilometer road section.

The financing agreement was signed on December 29, 2025, in Bishkek. The Ministry of Finance should now notify the Eurasian Development Bank of the completion of all internal procedures.

The project is expected to reduce traffic congestion and improve traffic in Osh.

The law entered into force on the day of its official publication.