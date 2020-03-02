13:00
Sadyr Japarov asks his supporters not to hold rally

Former member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov asked his supporters to refrain from participation in a rally, which is scheduled for today. Statement of the convicted politician was posted on social media by his lawyer Sharabidin Toktosunov.

According to Sadyr Japarov, he was informed that people are going to Bishkek from various regions, who intend to hold the rally today.

«One of the demands of the protesters is my release. If someone really intends to hold the rally for my release, then I turn to them: provocations are possible at the rally. According to information that reached me, third forces prepared provocateurs for the upcoming event, intending to turn the rally in a different direction. I do not want anyone to suffer. Therefore, I ask my supporters to refrain from the rally,» he wrote in his appeal.

The convicted ex-deputy noted that Kyrgyzstan needed stability, not riots and rallies. He stressed that at the moment he was trying to achieve a review of his case under the law.

«If everything is fine with me, then, God willing, I’ll go at large,» the ex-deputy said.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the former deputy Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a prison colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
