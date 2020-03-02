Sadyr Japarov asks his supporters not to hold rally

Former member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov asked his supporters to refrain from participation in a rally, which is scheduled for today. Statement of the convicted politician was posted on social media by his lawyer Sharabidin Toktosunov.
The convicted ex-deputy noted that Kyrgyzstan needed stability, not riots and rallies. He stressed that at the moment he was trying to achieve a review of his case under the law.
«If everything is fine with me, then, God willing, I’ll go at large,» the ex-deputy said.
Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the former deputy Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a prison colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.