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Sadyr Japarov visits El Plast polymer pipe plant

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov visited El Plast polymer pipe plant during a working visit to Osh region.

The plant’s annual production capacity is up to 15,000 tons. Its main customers are facilities under construction as part of Taza Suu project, as well as state and municipal entities and international organizations.

Polyethylene granules imported from Russia, Iran, and China are used in production. The plant is equipped with modern technological equipment, enabling it to manufacture a wide range of products for water supply and sewerage systems.

From January 2025 to January 2026, the plant produced and sold products worth over 900 million soms, with tax deductions amounting to approximately 100 million soms.

The head of state inspected the manufacturing process and was briefed on the plant’s current operations and development prospects.

He emphasized the importance of developing domestic industry and the need for further support for production initiatives aimed at providing the domestic market with high-quality products.
link: https://24.kg/english/369893/
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