11:37
USD 87.45
EUR 103.04
RUB 1.15
English

Sadyr Japarov briefs Uzgen residents on work carried out by district authorities

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with residents of Uzgen district as part of his working visit to Osh region.

According to him, agriculture is an industry that ensures the country’s food security, provides jobs, and accounts for a significant portion of the gross regional product.

«Irrigation water is of great importance in agriculture. Therefore, work is underway in the district to address the issue of irrigation water supply, including the introduction of pumping stations and water-saving technologies. Construction of water supply facilities for Zhaman-Adyr massif is planned in two stages. Design work is underway to rehabilitate Ak-Turpak canal. Research is also underway on the construction of a daily regulation reservoir on Zerger River and Kurshab-Sai reservoir,» the head of state informed the villagers.

According to him, 51 of 108 villages in Uzgen district have clean water. Work to restore water supply systems has already begun in 22 of them.

«To improve road infrastructure, 124 kilometers of roads were built from January to September 2025 using funds from the national and local budgets, as well as regional and district development funds. This year, 71 kilometers of roads are planned for repair. Last year, 44 social facilities were completed in the district, and 20 more are planned for 2026,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Construction work is also underway at two of the seven dilapidated schools, as well as several kindergartens. The shortage of teaching staff is being addressed by recruiting teachers from neighboring schools on a part-time basis, through retraining, and obtaining a second specialty.

«The issues of constructing healthcare facilities and providing medical equipment will be addressed systematically. I reviewed the progress of construction of the new building for the General Practice Center of Uzgen district, designed for 350 beds. In addition, a feldsher-midwife station is being built in the village of Yntymak,» the president added.
link: https://24.kg/english/370404/
views: 66
Print
Related
President opens public and cultural center in Kara-Kuldzha
Sale of government positions will no longer exist in Kyrgyzstan — Japarov
Sadyr Japarov visits El Plast polymer pipe plant
Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed
Sadyr Japarov reveals Shirshov's role: Main thing is benefit to state
Sadyr Japarov: Our goal is to make Kyrgyzstan a mountain tourism center
President promises to prevent north-south split and continue reforms
Book about President Sadyr Japarov presented in Moscow
Sadyr Japarov presents Issyk-Kul's tourism potential to Binance founder
President Sadyr Japarov meets with his first teacher
Popular
PIN to be assigned for life: Kyrgyzstan updates citizen registration rules PIN to be assigned for life: Kyrgyzstan updates citizen registration rules
Cabinet introduces ban on drywall imports to Kyrgyzstan Cabinet introduces ban on drywall imports to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan releases Kazakhstani suspected of financing Kolbaev’s crime group Kyrgyzstan releases Kazakhstani suspected of financing Kolbaev’s crime group
Turkish scholars praise exhibits at History Museum of Kyrgyzstan Turkish scholars praise exhibits at History Museum of Kyrgyzstan
15 April, Wednesday
11:20
Sadyr Japarov briefs Uzgen residents on work carried out by district authorities Sadyr Japarov briefs Uzgen residents on work carried ou...
10:52
Bishkek district to have no water on April 16
10:37
 Electricity consumption increases by more than 25 percent in Kyrgyzstan
10:20
Visa and migration issues discussed at MFA with Pakistan’s Ambassador
10:13
Chingiz Aidarbekov charged with abuse of office
14 April, Tuesday
17:56
AI implemented in Zhogorku Kenesh to handle citizen appeals