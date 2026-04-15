Sadyr Japarov briefs Uzgen residents on work carried out by district authorities

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with residents of Uzgen district as part of his working visit to Osh region.

According to him, agriculture is an industry that ensures the country’s food security, provides jobs, and accounts for a significant portion of the gross regional product.

«Irrigation water is of great importance in agriculture. Therefore, work is underway in the district to address the issue of irrigation water supply, including the introduction of pumping stations and water-saving technologies. Construction of water supply facilities for Zhaman-Adyr massif is planned in two stages. Design work is underway to rehabilitate Ak-Turpak canal. Research is also underway on the construction of a daily regulation reservoir on Zerger River and Kurshab-Sai reservoir,» the head of state informed the villagers.

According to him, 51 of 108 villages in Uzgen district have clean water. Work to restore water supply systems has already begun in 22 of them.

«To improve road infrastructure, 124 kilometers of roads were built from January to September 2025 using funds from the national and local budgets, as well as regional and district development funds. This year, 71 kilometers of roads are planned for repair. Last year, 44 social facilities were completed in the district, and 20 more are planned for 2026,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Construction work is also underway at two of the seven dilapidated schools, as well as several kindergartens. The shortage of teaching staff is being addressed by recruiting teachers from neighboring schools on a part-time basis, through retraining, and obtaining a second specialty.

«The issues of constructing healthcare facilities and providing medical equipment will be addressed systematically. I reviewed the progress of construction of the new building for the General Practice Center of Uzgen district, designed for 350 beds. In addition, a feldsher-midwife station is being built in the village of Yntymak,» the president added.