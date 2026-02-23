16:07
Sadyr Japarov reveals Shirshov's role: Main thing is benefit to state

The issue of Alexey Shirshov’s participation in a recent meeting between the Kyrgyz delegation and the Russian Ministry of Energy has sparked renewed debate on social media. Discussions intensified after users recalled President Sadyr Japarov’s earlier statement that Shirshov «would not hold any public office.»

In a comment to Kabar news agency, Sadyr Japarov responded sharply to the speculation, stating that the state is using Alexey Shirshov solely as a source of information that may help recover assets and protect Kyrgyzstan’s interests.

According to the president, back in 2021 Shirshov himself reached out through intermediaries, offering assistance in uncovering foreign assets belonging to Maksim Bakiyev, the son of former president Kurmanbek Bakiyev.

Japarov said that Shirshov is «not wanted» and was therefore permitted to return to provide testimony and consultations.

«We immediately told him that the old days are over. It will no longer be possible to steal from state structures. If you help return assets — good. If not, you will keep a low profile,» the president emphasized.

According to Sadyr Japarov, information provided by Shirshov made it possible to return cottages and apartments in Aurora Plus complex to state ownership and to establish a link between the company ElCat and Maksim Bakiyev. The enterprise has now been fully transferred to state ownership. The preliminary valuation is about 6 billion soms.

Separately, the president commented on Shirshov’s involvement in consultations regarding the debt to RusHydro over the Upper Naryn HPP cascade project.

According to Japarov, Shirshov «worked with them before and possesses important details,» and was therefore engaged as a source of information in the country’s interest.

«The main thing is that he will not manage any ministry. If there is benefit, we will use it. If not, he can calmly go about his own business. Do not pay attention to manipulations,» the head of state said.

He also noted that for the first time in 30 years, the energy sector has repaid its accumulated debt of 137 billion soms and is expected to move into surplus starting next year. He stressed that any proven cases of embezzlement will be punished strictly, «without exceptions or mercy.»
