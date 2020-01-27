13:17
State Penitentiary Service: Sadyr Japarov will not be released until 2026

Ex-member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will not be transferred to a penal settlement on February 5. The State Penitentiary Service told 24.kg news agency.

According to the state service, the lawyer of the convicted person misleads the public. Sadyr Japarov will not be released until 2026. He is charged with a particularly serious crime and therefore can not be amnestied, as well as released on parole.

Earlier, documents and a petition of the convicted to the head of state — to show an act of goodwill — were sent to the pardon commission.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the former deputy Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a penal colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
