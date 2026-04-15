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President orders closure of case against official who acted on Tashiev's order

Kurstanbek Matiev, the former deputy head of the Osh Municipal Property Department, announced that he was criminally prosecuted for demolishing the old building of the Valentina Tereshkova boarding school. He made this statement during a meeting of the president with residents of Kara-Kuldzha district.

Photo Kurstanbek Matiev

According to Kurstanbek Matiev, the decision on demolition was made after a visit by Kamchybek Tashiev, the head of the State Committee for National Security, who attended the school. The official claims that the now former head of the state committee personally ordered the dismantling of the dilapidated building as soon as possible.

Kurstanbek Matiev subsequently completed all the necessary paperwork, obtaining the findings of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, an independent expert assessment, and a report from the City Hall. However, three years later, a criminal case was opened against him. According to the former deputy head of the Municipal Property Department in the southern capital, he spent four months under arrest and paid 1 million soms. Despite this, he was demanded to make additional payments.

«The school dormitory building was built 63 years ago and was in disrepair. The investigation brought in an ordinary employee of the Accounts Chamber, who, relying on online data, claimed that I allegedly destroyed property worth 7,713,000 soms,» Kurstanbek Matiev noted.

He emphasized that he acted on instructions: «Kamchybek Tashiev told us to demolish it, and we demolished it. Now they’re saying it was illegal.»

Commenting on the situation, President Sadyr Japarov expressed outrage at the actions of law enforcement agencies and ordered a review of the case.

 «Return him the full million soms, close the case, and reimburse him for everything. Take control of the legal proceedings. A new, much better school has been built there—I opened it myself. How can you demand 7 million soms in damages? What kind of justice is that?» he said.

The head of state called on Kurstanbek Matiev to file an official complaint with the Osh prosecutor’s office in connection with the newly discovered circumstances.

It is worth noting that Sadyr Japarov held meetings with residents in all districts of Osh region, where numerous appeals from citizens seeking judicial justice were heard.
link: https://24.kg/english/370464/
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