The practice of selling government positions will no longer exist in Kyrgyzstan. President Sadyr Japarov announced this in an interview with journalist Ydyrys Isakov.

He called personnel policy in the Kyrgyz Republic «very complex» and added that for the past 30 years, appointments in the country have been based on nepotism, with government positions, from village heads to prime minister, openly sold.

This practice has now been discontinued, and officials are facing prison sentences for attempting to buy positions, the head of state emphasized.

He also believes that the shortage of professional personnel in the Kyrgyz Republic will persist for another 20 years. The authorities are placing their bets on the next generation. The country is expanding the network of Akylman schools for gifted children and developing the El Umutu program, under which the state pays for tuition at the world’s best universities, spending between $50,000 and $100,000 per student.

«We expect results from young people, as many of the older generation are primed for theft,» the president said. «Now they can’t tell a graduate there’s no vacant position and hire someone they know instead. If they’re not hired, they have the right to sue, citing the law.»

According to Sadyr Japarov, the state spends billions on educating gifted children and is obligated to provide them with jobs.