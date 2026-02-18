Sadyr Japarov: Our goal is to make Kyrgyzstan a mountain tourism center

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov attended the opening of the gondola lift in Ala-Archa Nature Park.

Speaking at the ceremony, the head of state noted that the development of modern tourism infrastructure is a priority of state policy.

«Our goal is to fully unlock the country’s tourism potential and make Kyrgyzstan recognizable internationally in the field of mountain tourism,» Sadyr Japarov emphasized.

According to him, in recent years, the infrastructure at Ala-Archa has been completely renovated, creating modern and comfortable conditions for tourists. The new 1-kilometer-long cableway is capable of transporting up to 1,000 people per hour and opens up new opportunities for both citizens of Kyrgyzstan and foreign visitors.

The cableway was built by the renowned Austrian company Doppelmayr. The same company is involved in the construction of lifts at the large Ala-Too Resort in Issyk-Kul region.

The President announced that the project will be expanded during the second phase, extending the route to 12 kilometers, encompassing hard-to-reach and scenic areas of the national park.

In addition to the cableway, modern cottages and a toboggan run are being built at Ala-Archa, and a five-star hotel with a swimming pool is planned for construction.

The President also cited data on the park’s revenue growth: from 29 million soms in 2020, it exceeded 262 million soms in 2025—an increase of almost ninefold. He attributed this to digitalization and a transparent management system.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the state is open to investors and will continue to create a favorable environment for business. He recalled the moratorium on unfounded inspections of entrepreneurs and reiterated his call on security and law enforcement agencies not to exert pressure on businesses.

The President expressed confidence that the implementation of tourism projects will increase tourist flow, create new jobs, and significantly contribute to economic growth.

«Let’s prove to the world that Kyrgyzstan is a country of majestic mountains, home to the snow leopard, and the best recreational opportunities,» the head of state said.