President promises to prevent north-south split and continue reforms

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov gave a detailed interview to Kabar news agency, in which he commented on the public debate following Kamchybek Tashiev’s dismissal as Chairman of the State Committee for National Security. He answered questions about a possible regional split, early elections, the fight against crime and corruption, and personnel policy.

The head of state categorically ruled out the possibility of the country splitting along regional lines. According to him, the division of society into north and south has been exploited for decades by politicians in the struggle for power, while ordinary citizens have become instruments in these processes.

I will never allow a north-south split. Such a split occurs when it benefits politicians. Sadyr Japarov

The President recalled that a large-scale personnel rotation in government agencies has been carried out starting from 2021. According to him, akims and judges have undergone a 100 percent rotation: representatives from the southern regions work in the north, and those from the northern regions work in the south. Similar processes have taken place in the prosecutor’s office, the State Committee for National Security, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the rotation will eventually affect the aiyl okmotu level as well, as there are frequent instances of tenders, land, and other resources being distributed to relatives and close associates of local leaders.