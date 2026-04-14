16:48
USD 87.45
EUR 102.22
RUB 1.14
English

President opens public and cultural center in Kara-Kuldzha

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov opened a public and cultural center in the village of Kara-Kuldzha in Osh region.

According to the presidential press service, the center combines a range of government and social services in a single building.

The President toured the three-story facility. The building includes public service areas, a movie theater, a gym, bank branches, a conference room, and other public spaces.

According to Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev, the site covers 0.45 hectares. He stated that the project aims to create comfortable conditions for residents and visitors to the area.

Sadyr Japarov also spoke with local residents and noted that similar centers are planned to be opened in other regions of the country.

Residents, in turn, expressed gratitude for the project’s implementation, emphasizing its importance for the development of the village.

Sadyr Japarov’s working visit to Osh region began on April 10 and is now in its fifth day. During the visit, the head of state is visiting districts and meeting with residents.
link: https://24.kg/english/370293/
views: 93
Print
Related
Sale of government positions will no longer exist in Kyrgyzstan — Japarov
Sadyr Japarov visits El Plast polymer pipe plant
Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed
Sadyr Japarov reveals Shirshov's role: Main thing is benefit to state
Sadyr Japarov: Our goal is to make Kyrgyzstan a mountain tourism center
President promises to prevent north-south split and continue reforms
Book about President Sadyr Japarov presented in Moscow
Sadyr Japarov presents Issyk-Kul's tourism potential to Binance founder
President Sadyr Japarov meets with his first teacher
Sadyr Japarov speaks about human rights and freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Unregistered foreign-plated vehicles in Kyrgyzstan to be removed or scrapped Unregistered foreign-plated vehicles in Kyrgyzstan to be removed or scrapped
IMF warns Kyrgyzstan of economic overheating risks IMF warns Kyrgyzstan of economic overheating risks
ADB to allocate $150-200 million to support Kyrgyzstan’s economy in next 3 years ADB to allocate $150-200 million to support Kyrgyzstan’s economy in next 3 years
PIN to be assigned for life: Kyrgyzstan updates citizen registration rules PIN to be assigned for life: Kyrgyzstan updates citizen registration rules
14 April, Tuesday
16:45
 International Aigul Gulu Festival to be held in Batken  International Aigul Gulu Festival to be held in Batken...
16:33
 Akbalyk Zhumalieva appointed Deputy Chairperson of CEC
16:26
Nurlan Mombekov appointed Deputy Mayor of Karakol
16:21
President opens public and cultural center in Kara-Kuldzha
16:13
 German Development Bank mission begins work in Kyrgyzstan