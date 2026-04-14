President opens public and cultural center in Kara-Kuldzha

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov opened a public and cultural center in the village of Kara-Kuldzha in Osh region.

According to the presidential press service, the center combines a range of government and social services in a single building.

The President toured the three-story facility. The building includes public service areas, a movie theater, a gym, bank branches, a conference room, and other public spaces.

According to Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev, the site covers 0.45 hectares. He stated that the project aims to create comfortable conditions for residents and visitors to the area.

Sadyr Japarov also spoke with local residents and noted that similar centers are planned to be opened in other regions of the country.

Residents, in turn, expressed gratitude for the project’s implementation, emphasizing its importance for the development of the village.

Sadyr Japarov’s working visit to Osh region began on April 10 and is now in its fifth day. During the visit, the head of state is visiting districts and meeting with residents.