Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed

«We have brought order to sectors where shadow schemes existed for many years,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated at a republican meeting.

According to him, the state has strengthened transparency and accountability, reduced corruption risks in fiscal authorities, and the results were immediately noticeable.

«Such rapid growth is rarely seen in global practice. It usually occurs with a sharp rise in commodity prices or the discovery of unique deposits. In our case, these results were achieved through systemic reforms — fiscalization of tax procedures, bringing the economy out of the shadow, strengthening financial discipline, modernizing customs and tax services, and implementing transparent rules.

As a result, the state has achieved financial independence and can carry out major infrastructure and social projects without external support,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

He added that the average annual real economic growth rate over the past four years has reached 10.2 percent. According to the International Monetary Fund, in 2024 Kyrgyzstan ranked among the top three countries worldwide in terms of real GDP growth.

International reserves exceeded $10 billion for the first time in history. In 2025, leading international rating agencies upgraded Kyrgyzstan’s sovereign credit rating to B+.

These achievements have had a tangible impact on people’s lives: spending on education, healthcare, and social benefits has increased; new roads, schools, hospitals, and energy facilities are being built; and major industrial projects are being launched.