Kursan Asanov’s case. Damirbek Paizylda uulu remanded in custody

Preliminary hearing of a criminal case against the ex-deputy interior minister Kursan Asanov began in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

The defendants in the case are the driver of the former police official Damirbek Paizylda uulu, the editor of the newspaper Chyndyk, Tursunbek Beishenbekov, and the former deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs himself.

During the hearing, the lawyers of Damirbek Paizylda uulu filed a motion to change the preventive measure.

Lawyers believe that there are no grounds for his detention.

Leaving the deliberation room, judge Adylbek Esenbaev refused to grant the motion.

Commenting on the process, the lawyer of journalist Tursunbek Beishenbekov, Chynara Dzhakupbekova, told 24.kg news agency that her client had not received a summons, which was a gross violation.

«Meanwhile, the court notified the applicant — the ex-Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov. According to the law, the appearance of the affected party in court at preliminary hearings is not obligatory, but the court is obliged to notify the defendant, who is Tursunbek Beishenbekov,» Chynara Dzhakupbekova said.

Kursan Asanov was removed from his post on August 13 for betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence. Later, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of official position. On August 23, driver of the ex-deputy minister Damirbek Paizylda uulu was detained. He was accused of aiding in abuse of official position. On August 27, the former deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was arrested. The court chose for him a preventive measure in form of house arrest.
