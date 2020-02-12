UN Committee recommends release of defendant in Osh events case

The UN Human Rights Committee recommends the Government of Kyrgyzstan to review the case and release Fikhriddin Ashirov, one of the defendants in the case on Osh events in 2010. His lawyer Valerian Vakhitov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Fikhriddin Ashirov was found guilty of complicity in the murder of a police officer in Kara-Suu district of Osh region in June 2010.

«He is being kept in penal colony No. 31 in Moldovanovka village. Initially, the Kara-Suu District Court sentenced Ashirov to life in prison. The Supreme Court later canceled the decision and sentenced him to 25 years in prison. The UN committee, where we turned, acknowledged the gross violation of human rights, and that the defendant’s testimony was obtained under torture. However, our government has not yet implemented the recommendations of the committee,» Valerian Vakhitov told.

The human rights activist sentenced to life imprisonment, Azimzhan Askarov, has already sued the Cabinet of Ministers for violation of state’s obligations under international treaties.