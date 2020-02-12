14:14
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

UN Committee recommends release of defendant in Osh events case

The UN Human Rights Committee recommends the Government of Kyrgyzstan to review the case and release Fikhriddin Ashirov, one of the defendants in the case on Osh events in 2010. His lawyer Valerian Vakhitov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Fikhriddin Ashirov was found guilty of complicity in the murder of a police officer in Kara-Suu district of Osh region in June 2010.

«He is being kept in penal colony No. 31 in Moldovanovka village. Initially, the Kara-Suu District Court sentenced Ashirov to life in prison. The Supreme Court later canceled the decision and sentenced him to 25 years in prison. The UN committee, where we turned, acknowledged the gross violation of human rights, and that the defendant’s testimony was obtained under torture. However, our government has not yet implemented the recommendations of the committee,» Valerian Vakhitov told.

The human rights activist sentenced to life imprisonment, Azimzhan Askarov, has already sued the Cabinet of Ministers for violation of state’s obligations under international treaties.
link: https://24.kg/english/143379/
views: 63
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan joins UN educational trends
UN Office in Kyrgyzstan responds to scandal around Feminnale
UN Secretary-General notified of SCNS pressure on blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov
Deputies approve Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN
132 prefabricated houses granted to Kyrgyzstan
One of causes of mortality in Kyrgyzstan - environmental pollution
Kyrgyzstan can be proud of strong and dynamic civil society
Kyrgyzstanis urge UN to pay attention to re-education camps in China
Kyrgyzstan votes against Ukrainian resolution on Crimea in UN
President Jeenbekov meets with UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenča
Popular
Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee
Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert
Mass brawl in Masanchi: Police normalize situation Mass brawl in Masanchi: Police normalize situation
12 February, Wednesday
13:50
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about measures in support of entrepreneurs Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about measures in support of...
13:42
Four people killed in traffic accident in Bishkek
13:38
Financial police employee organizes tax-free import of goods from EAEU
13:25
Death toll from coronavirus in China rises to 1,100 people
13:14
UN Committee recommends release of defendant in Osh events case