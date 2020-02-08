12:29
Human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov sues Government of Kyrgyzstan

Azimzhan Askarov, sentenced to life in prison human rights activist, has sued the Government of Kyrgyzstan. His lawyer Valerian Vakhitov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the application was submitted to the Bishkek Inter-District Court. «My client believes that, not following the recommendations of the UN Human Rights Committee, the Cabinet violates the law and its international obligations,» the lawyer explained.

The lawsuit was accepted for consideration, but the date of trial has not yet been set.

On December 2, 2019, the Supreme Court decriminalized a number of counts and commuted the punishment of the human rights defender under certain articles. However, the main article of the charge «Complicity in Murder» of the Criminal Code, under which Azimzhan Askarov received the life sentence, remained.

Azimzhan Askarov is accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the republic in 2010.
