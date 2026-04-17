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Excavator driver detained after fatal accident involving child

A driver suspected of fatally hitting a child with an excavator has been detained in Chui region. The Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

The tragedy occurred on April 14 at approximately 7:35 p.m. in the village of Sosnovka. According to law enforcement agencies, the driver of a Hyundai Robex 140W, 39, was driving along Kolesnikov Street when he hit a girl, 5, who was standing on the roadside.

The child died at the scene.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Violation of traffic safety and vehicle operation rules.»

The driver has been placed in a temporary detention facility. Forensic examinations have been ordered, and the investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/370804/
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